Cody Simpson Serenading Miley Cyrus With An Elvis Song Will Leave You Swooning!

Also available on the NBC app

Cody Simpson is feeling some type of way about Miley Cyrus! The musician posted a cute video on his Instagram story where he serenades the "Wrecking Ball" singer by belting out Elvis' "Ku-Ui-Po." The duo have been super cute recently, with Cody sharing this snap where he kisses Miley on the forehead. "Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he wrote. The 26-year-old also posted about Cody sharing this topless pic of him on her Instagram story.

Appearing: