Cody Simpson Serenading Miley Cyrus In The Hospital Will Give You All The Feels

Cody Simpson is helping Miley Cyrus heal in a sweet way! The "Wrecking Ball" singer is currently in the hospital with tonsillitis and her "bf" stopped by to try to cheer her up by singing her a song he wrote. "Singing something I wrote for my golden thing while she's sick in the hospital," he wrote. Miley was clearly thrilled and shared a selfie writing, "bf coming to visit me @ the hospy." The singer also posted a loved up snap with him as well as a video saying, "Suddenly I am feeling much better."

