Cody Simpson Explains Why Miley Cyrus Romance Isn't 'Crazy Sudden': 'We Are Very, Very Happy'

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are simply smitten with each other! The Australian singer stepped out solo for the Tiffany & Co. Men's Collection Launch on Oct. 11, reportedly telling press at the Los Angeles event that he and Miley "just have a ball" together and sharing why the timing of their connection makes complete sense. "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy," the 22-year-old said, per People. Cody went on to explain that he and the "Slide Away" songstress found each other again after years of friendship and sparked a new connection "in a space where we're both not partying, working real hard and it just keeps things healthy."

