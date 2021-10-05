Tim McGraw Reflects On Proposing To Faith Hill In Romantic Video For 25th Wedding Anniversary
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke have had a unique start to their "DWTS" season. The pair contracted Covid-19, which prevented them from performing in person the past 2 weeks. Cody and Cheryl danced separately from their homes for Monday night's show. "This is a lot harder than dancing with somebody because we're going in blind…there was no credit given I think where it was due but that's ok." Cheryl told Access Hollywood. The duo plan to be back in the ballroom next week if cleared. The next episode of "DWTS" will air Monday & Tuesday night on ABC.