Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Reunite In 'DWTS' Ballroom After Both Getting Covid-19

CLIP10/12/21
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are back in the "Dancing with The Stars" ballroom! The Peloton fitness instructor and dance pro, who had been quarantining after both testing positive for breakthrough cases of Covid-19, hit the dance floor on set for Monday night's episode. The pair took on the Jive as part of "Disney Heroes" night on the show, grooving to "Stand Out" from "A Goofy Movie." Cody told the judges that he was feeling great after recovering from his second round of the virus.

Tags: Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke, DWTS, dancing with the stars, Peloton
