Cody Longo, 'Days Of Our Lives' & Nickelodeon's 'Hollywood Heights' Actor, Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo has passed away at 34 years old. The "Days of Our Lives" alum, best known for his work on Nickelodeon's "Hollywood Heights," died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, his rep confirmed to multiple outlets on Friday. Authorities reportedly found his body on Wednesday and a cause of death has yet to be determined. Longo is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their three children Lyla, Elijah and Noah.

