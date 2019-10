Also available on the NBC app

Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run is over. The 15-year-old lost to former world No. 1 Simona Halep in the fourth round. Coco was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the professional era. The young athlete took to Instagram to react to her elimination, writing, "I tried my best today, but it wasn't meant to be. "

