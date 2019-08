Also available on the NBC app

Kelsea Ballerini may be the belle of the ball in a custom Zac Posen hot pink gown at the CMAs, but the country star shows us how down-to-Earth she is when admitting to Access guest correspondent Lilliana Vazquez how she gets nervous when she sees celebs on the red carpet. And, Kelsea tells Lilliana why she decided to clap back to an online troll who told her to "lose weight" in an Instagram comment.

