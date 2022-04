Also available on the nbc app

"The Bachelor" has a new leading man -- Clayton Echard! ABC announced the news that the 28-year-old will be the new lead on the hit reality series in the upcoming 26th season of the show, which returns on Jan. 3, 2022. Clayton was first a part of the franchise during Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette."

