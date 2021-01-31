Also available on the nbc app

Social media sensation and pop culture commentator Claudia Oshry first gained fame for her popular Instagram account, Girl With No Job, and her YouTube talk show "The Morning Toast." She’s unfiltered when it comes her takes on celebrities, which once made for an awkward run-in! "I actually had the privilege of attending Jax [Taylor] and Brittany [Cartwright's] wedding in Kentucky from 'Vanderpump Rules.' I've been very critical, let's say, of Lisa Vanderpump, and I actually ran into her at the wedding. And I don't run, but when I tell you, I ran inside and just spent the whole night avoiding her!" she told Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. Claudia also chatted about being on a yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio and shared her takes on the latest pop culture news. "Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster," is out now.

