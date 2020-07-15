Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley just got a slew full of new men competing for her final rose on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette." ABC got some major heat for casting Clare's season with a bunch of young guys, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was shut down. Now, nearly four months later, Clare is getting ready to find her forever love with a new cast of men. There are now 42 contestants in total competing for Clare's heart. Of the pretty hefty list, 25 guys are new and 17 men are from the original casting pool.

Appearing: