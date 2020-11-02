Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley's ex-fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard believes her portrayal on "The Bachelorette" doesn't really match the person he knows and used to love. "Put yourself into her shoes: You’re doing quarantine in a resort. This show’s a bit [of a] mindf---; you’ve been there, it’s a lot to manage and I feel like at some point maybe she was overwhelmed by all of this… There’s a little difference in the Clare that is shown on TV than the Clare that I know in real life," he said on a recent episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's "Almost Famous" podcast.

