Clare Crawley's ex-fiancé is totally on board with her new gig as "The Bachelorette" lead! Bachelor Nation alum Benoît Beauséjour-Savard shared his excitement following ABC's big casting announcement on March 2. He showed his support on Instagram by posting, "Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!! You will be the best." The exes got engaged in 2018 after appearing together on "The Bachelor Winter Games." However, they mutually decided to call it quits less than two months later.

