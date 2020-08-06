Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Money is setting the record straight! After some serious speculation swirled that Clare Crawley is no longer "The Bachelorette" because she found love with her contestant Dale Moss, several reports surfaced claiming that the two chatted before filming. However, Clare's close pal is now saying that is not the case. "Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information. Never happened, fake news. She was impressed by his social media account. But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news," Michelle said on her Instagram Stories.

Appearing: