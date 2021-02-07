Also available on the nbc app

New hair, who dis? Clare Crawley just debuted a dramatic new look! The former "Bachelorette" and signature blonde showed off her surprise hair transformation over the weekend, revealing colorful new locks on her Instagram story – and she couldn't stop smiling about it! Though the fun makeover follows major personal upheaval for Clare as she and ex-fiancé Dale Moss continue processing their shocking breakup, the reality star confessed that she's actually been wanting to go pink for some time.

