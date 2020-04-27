Kylie Jenner Tries Out TikTok Dance In A Bikini During L.A. Heat Wave
Clare Crawley is setting the record straight! Clare hit up Twitter to seemingly shade her future "Bachelorette" contestant Matt James for joining Cameo, an app where fans can pay for a celebrity to send them a video. Clare tweeted, "If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime." Matt then pointed out that his Cameo proceeds are entirely going to charity. So now, Clare is out backpedaling her tweet by claiming that she was talking about multiple men.