Clare Crawley is setting the record straight! Clare hit up Twitter to seemingly shade her future "Bachelorette" contestant Matt James for joining Cameo, an app where fans can pay for a celebrity to send them a video. Clare tweeted, "If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime." Matt then pointed out that his Cameo proceeds are entirely going to charity. So now, Clare is out backpedaling her tweet by claiming that she was talking about multiple men.

