Clare Crawley is ready for Bachelor Nation to see her journey to finding love unfold! "The Bachelorette" got candid with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about her stint on the hit ABC series, saying, "I am just a woman that knows exactly what I want. I know what I am looking for, I have a clear direction, I know what I won't settle for … I did things my way," she shared. Clare also admitted that she "feels good" about what went down on this season, even if she blew up the status quo.

