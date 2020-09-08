Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley's journey on "The Bachelorette" will be different from all of the rest - and it looks like she is here for it! Right before filming, the 39-year-old opened up with Chris Harrison about her journey on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!" from her suite at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. "It's different in the best way possible, Chris. I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I've done before. But this is more of what I'm looking for -- just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It's the most important thing," she said.

