Clare Crawley has been revealed as "The Bachelorette" for Season 16. The news broke on "Good Morning America" where Clare told host Lara Spencer she thinks being 38-years-old works to her advantage, stating, "Twenty-three-year-old Clare had no clue what I wanted." As to what Clare is looking for in her suitors, she said she is looking for a man who is willing to "open himself up and be vulnerable."

