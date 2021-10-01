Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley is sharing her thoughts amid reports that she and fiancé Dale Moss have called it quits again. "I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she wrote in part on Instagram.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution