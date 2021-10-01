Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Clare Crawley Is 'Choosing Not To Speak' On Dale Moss Split Reports: 'Anyone Can Put On An Act'

CLIP10/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley is sharing her thoughts amid reports that she and fiancé Dale Moss have called it quits again. "I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she wrote in part on Instagram.

Appearing:
Tags: clare crawley, The Bachelorette, bachelor nation, dale moss, Reality TV, celebrity
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.