Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss headed for the altar…again? Sure looks like it! The “Bachelorette” couple’s rekindled romance seems stronger than ever. Clare and Dale beamed in a new photo from their Hawaii vacation. It’s the the first snap they’ve appeared in together on either of their Instagram feeds in months, and Clare not-so-subtly marked the occasion with a fresh peek at her engagement ring!

