Clare Crawley is getting candid about a past relationship that was abusive, so that she can be fully ready to give her final rose to the man of her dreams on her upcoming stint of "The Bachelorette." "I had just gone through a really, really abusive relationship going into Juan Pablo's season. I want the man of my dreams to see the worst of me, to know the worst of me. Not to have maybe compassion or anything like that, but to maybe see it's not always easy and confident and strong and empowered," she said on "The Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

