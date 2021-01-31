Also available on the nbc app

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are still hurting and healing after their shocking split. The former couple got emotional in separate Instagram Live videos over the weekend, reflecting on their respective sides of the breakup and how they're each coping. Clare went first, telling fans that she'd been having panic attacks since her time on "The Bachelorette" and was "struggling" in the aftermath of her and Dale parting ways. Following Clare's candid confession, Dale issued his own personal remarks saying he's "f***ing wrecked" about the split and having difficulty accepting how the breakup went down.

