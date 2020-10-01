Also available on the nbc app

The first defendant in the explosive NXIVM case has been sentenced. A judge ordered Clare Bronfman to serve 81 months in prison for allegedly enabling the controversial self-help group accused of being an abusive sex cult. The Seagram's heiress was taken into custody immediately following Wednesday's hearing in Brooklyn, N.Y., where judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said he was "troubled" by the evidence of Bronfman's alleged actions, according to the New York Times. Prosecutors reportedly argued that NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was found guilty last year on seven charges including sex trafficking, would not have been able to commit his alleged crimes without Bronfman's financial assistance. A lawyer for Bronfman reportedly called the judge's decision "an abomination" and said an appeal is forthcoming.

