Claire Holt chatted with Access Hollywood about her new film, “Untitled Horror Movie” and what fans can expect with it. She also says she would love to return as her fan-favorite “Originals” character Rebekah Mikaelson in “Legacies” saying, “I love Rebekah, I love that world, I love that show. It would be a dream.” “Untitled Horror Movie” is out on June 15.

