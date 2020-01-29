Claire Danes Has 'Zero Regret' About Turning Down 'Titanic': 'I Just Didn't Have It In Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Claire Danes isn't losing any sleep over turning down what could have been the biggest role of her career. The actress reflected on her chance to star as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic," telling Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that despite the filmmakers' "strong interest" in casting her, she ultimately knew the timing just wasn't right – even after crushing it with Leo in "Romeo and Juliet" the year before.

