Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Cicely Tyson, Trailblazing Actress & Hollywood Icon, Dead At 96

CLIP01/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Trailblazing icon and actress Cicely Tyson has sadly passed away at the age of 96. Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Jan. 28 in a statement that read, "With heavy hearts, the family of Ms. Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy." Tyson's death came just days after the release of her memoir "Just as I Am," which details her extraordinary life and legendary six-decade career. In one of her final interviews, she reflected on her legacy while speaking to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning." Tyson said, "What my life became is not what I expected. I had no idea that I would touch anybody."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Cicely Tyson, deaths, Celebrity news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.