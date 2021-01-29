Also available on the nbc app

Trailblazing icon and actress Cicely Tyson has sadly passed away at the age of 96. Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Jan. 28 in a statement that read, "With heavy hearts, the family of Ms. Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy." Tyson's death came just days after the release of her memoir "Just as I Am," which details her extraordinary life and legendary six-decade career. In one of her final interviews, she reflected on her legacy while speaking to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning." Tyson said, "What my life became is not what I expected. I had no idea that I would touch anybody."

Appearing: