Also available on the nbc app

Cicely Tyson's words of wisdom will always live on. As the world mourns the loss of the trailblazing actress, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" aired the Hollywood icon's final interview, which was recorded remotely one day before her death on Jan. 28. During the conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the "Just as I Am" author revealed the secret to maintaining her health into her mid-90s. "Well, one thing I never did was I never smoked," Tyson said. "I never drank. And I didn't do drugs. And when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, I was so stunned by that, that I became a vegetarian, and I've been that most of my life."

Appearing: