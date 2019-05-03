Ciara's Mom Totally Knew That Future Was A Scene Stealer At The 2019 BBMAs

Also available on the NBC app

Everyone knew Ciara's son Future stole the spotlight at the BBMAs – especially his grandma! The "Level Up" singer's mom told Access that her little grandson was a total scene stealer at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Plus, Ciara adorably shares what she has learned about being a mother from the two most important women in her life. And, hear why she thinks empowering single moms is so important given her own personal experience.

