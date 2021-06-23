Main Content

Ciara Thinks Her Son Win Is A Superbaby: 'I Wonder Where He Gets That From'

CLIP06/23/21

Ciara is loving life with baby Win! The mom of three gushed to Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about how her little man, who turns 1 next month, is always on the move. “He’s what I call a superbaby. I’m like, ‘I wonder where he gets that from?’ Cause his dad definitely doesn’t sit still … We’re preparing for his first birthday and I’m like, he needs some kind of superbaby [obstacle] course, because he’s super physical and wants to move around! So I call him Super Win AKA superbaby. Winnie Winster, Winnie the Pooh, all that good stuff.” Plus, Ciara opened up about what makes husband Russell Wilson “the ultimate dad” and talked about her experience getting fit after welcoming her third child. The “Level Up” songstress also discussed teaming up with The Black Women’s Health Imperative and Hologic’s Project Health Equality’s new campaign to remind Black women to get screenings for cervical cancer.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Baby, parenting, kids, Win, celebrity, music, interview, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.