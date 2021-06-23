Ciara is loving life with baby Win! The mom of three gushed to Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about how her little man, who turns 1 next month, is always on the move. “He’s what I call a superbaby. I’m like, ‘I wonder where he gets that from?’ Cause his dad definitely doesn’t sit still … We’re preparing for his first birthday and I’m like, he needs some kind of superbaby [obstacle] course, because he’s super physical and wants to move around! So I call him Super Win AKA superbaby. Winnie Winster, Winnie the Pooh, all that good stuff.” Plus, Ciara opened up about what makes husband Russell Wilson “the ultimate dad” and talked about her experience getting fit after welcoming her third child. The “Level Up” songstress also discussed teaming up with The Black Women’s Health Imperative and Hologic’s Project Health Equality’s new campaign to remind Black women to get screenings for cervical cancer.

News and Information Daytime Interview