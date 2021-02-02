Also available on the nbc app

Ciara showed off her post-baby figure in a sultry one-piece swimsuit while on a family vacation in Hawaii. The 35-year-old singer, husband Russell Wilson and their children, Win, Sienna and Future Jr. are soaking up the sun on their warm getaway. The “Rooted” singer revealed in January that she lost 28 pounds since giving birth to the couple’s 5-month-old son Win in July 2020.

