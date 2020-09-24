Also available on the nbc app

Is there anything Ciara can't do?! The music superstar and new WW ambassador shares exclusively with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover how she's keeping her fitness goals on lock while adjusting to life as a mom of three. Ciara says she, husband Russell Wilson and their little ones are having the time of their lives, especially now with newborn son Win having joined the household! The "Rooted" singer also reflects on being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic and how "awesome" Russell was in the delivery room.

