There are only a few days to go until the 2019 American Music Awards, and host Ciara is already rolling out the red carpet! The "Beauty Marks" singer chatted with Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles about her pre-AMAs routine and the excellent words of support husband Russell Wilson has been giving her. Ciara also shared her reactions to five of the boldest fashion moments from her AMAs past!

