Ciara is a proud mama! Backstage at the Dundas x Revolve collection showing at New York Fashion Week, the singer gushed over her 4-year-old Sienna. "My daughter is my world. She is a little baby boss in the making," she told Access Hollywood. Ciara also talked about attending the fashion show in support of her friend Peter Dundas, Revolve's partner for the collection showing at NYFW. The Dundas x Revolve collection features dresses and separates with cutout detailing at accessible price points.

