Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Newborn Son Twins With Dad In Heartwarming Video

CLIP09/03/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially on Team No Sleep! The NFL star shared a sweet video from their late-night hang with newborn son Win, who has already taken after his dad in the looks department! The "Melanin" singer chimed in on her husband's adorable post in the comment section, writing, "Win be like... 'Y'all thought y'all was about to sleep?! It's turn up time!' Him so precious!" Ciara also had a hilarious reaction to Russell hinting that he's ready for more babies just six weeks after the infant's arrival!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, Celebrity news
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Chris Evans Gushes Over Voicing Buzz Lightyear In New Pixar Film: 'I Can't Even Put My Excitement Into Words'
CLIP 12/10/20
Christina Milian Pregnant With Third Child 10 Months After Giving Birth To Son
CLIP 12/10/20
Peppermint Teases New Year’s Eve ‘Drag Extravaganza’
CLIP 12/10/20
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis Dresses Up As Late Dad Nick Cordero In 'Rock Of Ages': 'My Heart Is Bursting'
CLIP 12/10/20
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Printed Pillow Of Hubby Mark Consuelos Shirtless!
CLIP 12/10/20
Mandy Moore Shares 30-Week Pregnancy Update
CLIP 12/10/20
Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'You Don't Want This'
CLIP 12/10/20
Tayshia Adam's Ex-Husband Details Breakup, Cheating Scandal & Shades 'The Bachelorette' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/10/20
‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Releases Festive Christmas Song
CLIP 12/10/20
Ciara Gushes Over 4-Month-Old Son Win Saying ‘Ma Ma’ For First Time
CLIP 12/10/20
Cassie Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Alex Fine: 'Coming Soon...'
CLIP 12/10/20
Artem Chigvintsev Admits He Felt 'Weird' Having Sex With Nikki Bella During Pregnancy
CLIP 12/10/20
Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Has Covid-19: ‘I’m Feeling Fine Right Now’
CLIP 12/10/20
Megan Thee Stallion Grateful To Conservative Haters For 'WAP' Backlash: 'Thank You For The Streams'
CLIP 12/10/20
Hayden Panettiere Shares Sweet Tribute For Daughter Kaya’s 6th Birthday
CLIP 12/10/20
Ryan Dorsey’s First Acting Gig Since Ex Naya Rivera's Death Will Be On ‘Station 19’
CLIP 12/10/20
Jon Hamm Teases 'Mad Men' Reunion With John Slattery: 'We're Talking About Working Together Again'
CLIP 12/10/20
Jamie Dornan Says He'd Never Play Another Role Like Christian Grey In 'Fifty Shades'
CLIP 12/10/20
Heidi Klum Supports Daughter Leni, 16, Getting Into Modeling
CLIP 12/09/20
Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Twitter Troll Who Called Her ‘Classless’
CLIP 12/09/20
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Explain Why They've Never Gotten Married After 37 Years Together
CLIP 12/09/20
Joe Manganiello Reveals Sofia Vergara Loves To Dress Up Their Adorable Dog Bubbles
CLIP 12/09/20
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Toy Donations To Fire Station
CLIP 12/09/20
Sofia Richie Defends Supporting Olivia Jade After 'Red Table Talk' Interview: 'We Are All Human'
CLIP 12/09/20
Dionne Warwick Reveals Why She Called Out Wendy Williams (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/09/20
Gal Gadot Almost Quit Acting Before Landing 'Wonder Woman' Role: 'There Is So Much Rejection'
CLIP 12/09/20
Kristen Wiig Gushes About Her 'Amazing' Twins: 'They Are My Light'
CLIP 12/09/20
Charlize Theron Compares Herself To Kylie Jenner After 5-Year-Old Daughter Gives Her Makeover
CLIP 12/09/20
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Slam 'Selling Sunset's' Christine Quinn For 'Sh***y' Comments
CLIP 12/09/20
Victoria Beckham Gushes Over Son Brooklyn's Fiancée Nicola Peltz: 'She Is Just Wonderful'
CLIP 12/09/20
Ashley I. & Katie Morton Think Ben Will Be In Tayshia Adams’ Top 2 | Bachelor Tea Party
CLIP 12/09/20
Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Message As She Donates $13,000 To Moms In Need
CLIP 12/09/20
Viola Davis Says Chadwick Boseman Deserves An Oscar For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Role: 'He Was A Great Artist'
CLIP 12/09/20
Zara Tindall & Husband Mike Expecting Third Child
CLIP 12/09/20
Brian Austin Green Gives Update On Sons After Filing For Joint Custody In Megan Fox Divorce
CLIP 12/09/20
Isla Fisher Loves 'Godmothered's' Take On 'Happily Ever After': 'You Don't Have To Wait For A Man To Rescue You'
CLIP 12/08/20
Meet JaQuel Knight, The Choreographer Behind Megan The Stallion's 'Body' Dance
CLIP 12/08/20
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share Close-Up Of Baby Matteo's Mesmerizing Blue Eyes
CLIP 12/08/20
Lauren Bushnell Debuts Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/08/20
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Are Having A Baby Boy
CLIP 12/08/20
‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered A Pregnancy Loss
CLIP 12/08/20
Tyler Cameron Admits He Uses His Instagram DMs To Date: 'I Shoot My Shot' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/08/20
Madonna Gets First Tattoo In Honor Of Her Kids: 'Inked For The Very First Time'
CLIP 12/08/20
Prince William & Kate Middleton Take Part In Secret Santa During Royal Train Tour
CLIP 12/08/20
Tayshia Adams Puts Her Guys In The Hot Seat With Revealing Lie Detector Tests (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/08/20
Taraji P. Henson Gets Candid About Her Mental Health & Calling Off Engagement
CLIP 12/08/20
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Adorably Crashes Her Video Promoting Poosh
CLIP 12/08/20
Sofia Carson Raves About Working With Megan Thee Stallion: ‘She’s Just So Cool’
CLIP 12/08/20
Shawn Mendes Denied His Love For Camila Cabello In 2015 Throwback Video
CLIP 12/08/20
Olivia Jade Hasn’t Talked With Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Gianulli Since They Went To Prison
CLIP 12/08/20
Brian Austin Green Is Seeking Joint Custody Of His & Megan Fox's 3 Kids In Divorce
CLIP 12/08/20
Gwen Stefani Doesn't Want 'COVID Situation' At Blake Shelton Wedding: 'I Just Want My Parents There'
CLIP 12/08/20
Aaron Eckhart Gushes Over 'Erin Brockovich' Co-Star Julia Roberts: 'The Girl Is Magic'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Heat Up Romance With PDA-Packed Trip To Mexico
CLIP 12/07/20
Tamera Mowry-Housley & Former 'The Real' Co-Hosts Tear Up Over Her Emotional Return (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/07/20
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For First Time Since 1978
CLIP 12/07/20
Tomorrow X Together On How They Feel About Their ‘Blue Hour’ 2020 MAMA Performance
CLIP 12/07/20
‘Unpolished’ S2 First Look Teases Bria’s Wedding To Matt & Financial Drama (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/07/20
Anderson Cooper Sings Along With Andy Cohen’s Son Ben In Sweet Video
CLIP 12/07/20
Prince Harry Launches Libel Case Against Same UK Tabloid Meghan Markle Sued (Reports)
CLIP 12/07/20
Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Performs 'Coconut Test' On Mom: 'The New Normal'
CLIP 12/07/20
Ben Higgins Responds To Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy News | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/07/20
Sienna Miller Reveals She Blacked Out Six Weeks Of Time After Jude Law Cheating Scandal
CLIP 12/07/20
Ariana Grande Surprises Katy Perry's Baby Girl Daisy Dove With $900 Givenchy Snowsuit
CLIP 12/07/20
‘Welcome To Plathville:’ Moriah Takes Max To Meet Her Family
CLIP 12/07/20
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaking Her Silence On College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 12/07/20
Wendy Williams Tearfully Reveals Her Mother Has Died: 'She Will Always Be Here'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Spread Holiday Cheer On First Stop Of Royal Train Tour
CLIP 12/07/20
Chadwick Boseman Tribute, Gal Gadot & More Moments From 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: GOAT Special
CLIP 12/07/20
'Today's' Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death Of Husband: Some 'Forevers Are Much Too Short'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kenya Moore Admits She Will Never End Feud With NeNe Leakes: She's 'Rotten' | Housewives Nightcap
CLIP 12/06/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Recreate Iconic 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss For 2020
CLIP 12/06/20
Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey & Son Josey Decorate Christmas Tree Together
CLIP 12/06/20
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka's 4th Birthday With Ciara, La La Anthony & More
CLIP 12/06/20
Brian Austin Green Says He Gets 'Self-Worth' From Megan Fox & Kids In Pre-Split Interview
CLIP 12/05/20
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Gaze At Her Bare Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Throwback
CLIP 12/05/20
Danica McKellar Needed A Stunt Double For Hallmark Christmas Movie: 'I'm Terrible On The Ice!'
CLIP 12/05/20
'Grey's Anatomy': Kelly McCreary Unsure If Meredith Grey Will Survive COVID: 'We're In Suspense'
CLIP 12/05/20
Lilly Singh Says Dr. Phil Is 'One Of The Most Supportive Friends'
CLIP 12/05/20
Meet 9-Year-Old 'Selena: The Series' Star Madison Taylor Baez
CLIP 12/04/20
Camilla Parker Bowles: 'The Crown' Vs. Real Life
CLIP 12/04/20
Barack Obama Says Daughter Sasha Doesn't Think He's 'Hip Enough To Handle' Her Private Music Playlist
CLIP 12/04/20
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Announce 'Vanderpump Rules' Exit: 'This Is Difficult To Share'
CLIP 12/04/20
Carrie Underwood’s 5-Year-Old Son Wrote A Cute Christmas List For Little Brother!
CLIP 12/04/20
Alex Rodriguez Jams Out While Jennifer Lopez Giggles In Sweet New Video
CLIP 12/04/20
Vanessa Bryant & Daughter Capri Beam During Adorable Mother-Daughter Manicure Date
CLIP 12/04/20
Saint & Chicago West Play Hide-And-Seek Amid Kim Kardashian's Whoville Christmas Decorations
CLIP 12/04/20
Miley Cyrus Says Getting Married To Liam Hemsworth Was ‘One Last Attempt’ To Save Herself
CLIP 12/04/20
Chrishell Stause Confesses She Was Unsure About Dating Keo Motsepe
CLIP 12/04/20
Kylie Jenner's Massive Christmas Tree Almost Doesn't Fit In Her House: 'It's Right At The Ceiling'
CLIP 12/04/20
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Discuss What Would Happen With Baby Matteo If They Broke Up
CLIP 12/04/20
’90 Day Fiancé’: Meet New Couple Brandon & Julia (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/04/20
Queen Elizabeth Mourning Death Of Her Beloved Dog Vulcan
CLIP 12/04/20
Barack Obama Accidentally Reveals Birth Of Fitness Influencer Hannah Bronfman's Baby Boy
CLIP 12/04/20
Kathie Lee Gifford Claims Bill Cosby Once Tried To Kiss Her
CLIP 12/04/20
Gigi Hadid Heads Back To Work & Says Motherhood ‘Is A Job Like No Other’
CLIP 12/04/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.