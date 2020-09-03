Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially on Team No Sleep! The NFL star shared a sweet video from their late-night hang with newborn son Win, who has already taken after his dad in the looks department! The "Melanin" singer chimed in on her husband's adorable post in the comment section, writing, "Win be like... 'Y'all thought y'all was about to sleep?! It's turn up time!' Him so precious!" Ciara also had a hilarious reaction to Russell hinting that he's ready for more babies just six weeks after the infant's arrival!

