Also available on the NBC app

Ciara and Russell Wilson's little ones know how to "Level Up" for Halloween! The couple's 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara's 5-year-old son Future Zahir perfectly channeled the young Jacksons for their sibling festivities. While the kiddos' Michael Costello costumes nailed every fashion detail, it was their adorable dance moves to the Jackson 5 classic "ABC" that delivered an unforgettable mic drop moment – and even Janet Jackson herself gave the ultimate seal of approval on Instagram!

Appearing: