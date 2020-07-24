Also available on the nbc app

What a sweet victory! Ciara and Russell Wilson both took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child together, a baby boy named Win Harrison! The proud parents revealed that the infant was born on July 23 and weighed 8 pounds, one ounce. The "Level Up" singer posted a candid video from the hospital, in which she cradled the newborn on her chest and softly sang "Happy Birthday." The NFL star also gushed, "Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

Appearing: