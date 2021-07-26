Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating a big Win! The couple honored their son, Win, who turned one on July 23, with a ‘Rookie of the Year’ baseball themed bash In Mexico. The family shared details from the party, which featured a cake with an adorable bobblehead made to look like their son on top, and custom Rookie 1 jerseys for each member of the Wilson crew. The mom of three posted a heartfelt tribute to her son. “The BIG 1!! WINning today and Everyday! You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place! The worlds going to have to keep up,” she wrote. Her husband echoed her love. “July 23. Blessed. Anointed. Called. Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved. Daddy will always hold, guide, teach, provide, and believe in you. We love you Win. Mom, Dad, Future & SiSi will always love you & care for you. Happy Birthday baby boy. Win Harrison Wilson,” he wrote.

Appearing: