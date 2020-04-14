Also available on the nbc app

It's a boy for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The couple revealed the sex of baby no. 3 in an adorable video shot alongside their two children, Future and Sienna. Before the big moment, each family member took turns sharing their preference for either a boy or a girl. While Ciara's NFL star hubby hinted that he would like another son, the "Melanin" singer admitted that she would be happy despite the outcome! The lovebirds announced that they were expecting their third bundle of joy during a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2020.

