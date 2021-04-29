Also available on the nbc app

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s little girl is surrounded with love on a special occasion. The couple’s daughter, Sienna, turned 4 this week and her famous parents commemorated the milestone with a pair of heartfelt Instagram tributes, with Russell raving that he believes the youngster will be President one day and Ciara adding that their “beautiful and sassy princess” lights up every room. The singer and her football star husband continued the festivities with an outdoor party, where pals including Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Bianka, also joined in on the fun.

