Ciara & Russell Wilson celebrated their daughter’s third birthday while in quarantine, but that didn’t stop the couple from throwing an all-out bash. Sienna’s party was themed after her favorite movie, “Frozen,” and it came complete with a miniature version of Princess Elsa’s castle. The family even managed to get into an indoor snowball fight as the proud parents documented Sienna’s special day on social media.

