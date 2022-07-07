Also available on the nbc app

Happy anniversary to the Wilsons! Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday to share their love for each other! The 33-year-old pro footballer started off his tribute with a sweet selfie video dedicated to Ciara with a special guest, her son, Future. He went on to share a sweet video montage of them as a couple and their three kids. The 36-year-old "Level Up" songstress also shared a loving video montage with her man.

