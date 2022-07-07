Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: 'Cheers To Forever'

CLIP07/07/22
Also available on the nbc app

Happy anniversary to the Wilsons! Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday to share their love for each other! The 33-year-old pro footballer started off his tribute with a sweet selfie video dedicated to Ciara with a special guest, her son, Future. He went on to share a sweet video montage of them as a couple and their three kids. The 36-year-old "Level Up" songstress also shared a loving video montage with her man.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: Ciara, Russell Wilson, anniversary, Wedding, marriage, Love, family, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.