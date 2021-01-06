Also available on the nbc app

Ciara is getting her groove back! The entertainer, who is a paid spokesperson for Weight Watchers, got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about bouncing back from baby and losing weight with the help of the WW app after giving birth to her third kiddo back in July. Ciara shared her secret tips to her journey back to feeling like herself and explained the importance of self-care, including how she keeps things sexy with hubby Russell Wilson. Plus, the "Level Up" singer gave an update on how her kids, Sienna Princess, 3, and Future Zahir, 6, are handling having a new baby in the family.

