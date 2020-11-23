Also available on the nbc app

Ciara is opening up about her third pregnancy! The singer revealed that she found out she was pregnant with her son Win after she hosted the 2019 AMAs while speaking in the press room at the American Music Awards. "I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here," she said. The "Level Up" also shared that her third pregnancy wasn't the easiest.

