Russell Wilson can always count on his No. 1 fan! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback underwent hand surgery on Friday and his wife, Ciara, was by his side as he recovered. The couple smiled for a cute photo as Russell rested in his hospital bed, and Ciara praised her longtime love in a heartfelt Instagram caption honoring his strength and calling him the "toughest man" she knows.

