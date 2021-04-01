Also available on the nbc app

Russell Wilson is an expert when it comes to capturing Ciara's beauty! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was the photographer for his wife's latest breathtaking photoshoot. Ciara posed on the rocks by the ocean in a tied-up white tee and bikini bottoms, showing off her toned legs and glowing skin. "He got an eye for me,” she captioned one shot – writing in another, “His angles are always right.”

