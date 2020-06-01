Also available on the NBC app

Ciara wants a better tomorrow for her children. The singer penned an emotional letter to her 6-year-old son Future amid the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death in police custody. "My sweet baby boy," she wrote. "I pray that when you get older a change will finally have come!! I'm going to keep my faith! I'm praying that the losses of our Black kings and queens won't be in vain. Enough is enough! I'm praying for unity!"

