Ciara Opens Up About The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood In Candid Chat With Gwyneth Paltrow

Ciara is getting candid about motherhood. She recently talked to Gwyenth Paltrow on a new episode of “Coach Conversations” and the two moms opened up about the highs and lows of raising kids. During their chat, Ciara gave some encouraging advice to any mom going through a tough time. “I just want to encourage every mom out there to know she is not alone in the mist of the chaos,” the Grammy winner said.

