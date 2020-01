Also available on the NBC app

Did anyone have a better time at the 2019 Met Gala than Ciara?! We think not. The superstar seriously leveled up for fashion's biggest night with an out-of-this-world wig that honestly deserved its own red carpet! Though her killer 'do may have given off Diana Ross vibes at first, find out how Ciara proved she's all about another '70s icon when partying it up inside!

Appearing: