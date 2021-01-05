Also available on the nbc app

Ciara is feeling good! The "Rooted" singer took to Instagram to kick off the New Year with an update on her weight loss goals, five months after welcoming son Win with husband Russell Wilson. She posted a selfie with pink hair and gushed in the caption, "Super proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW! This journey has been easy, stress free and fun!" She also added that she has 20 more pounds to go. The 35-year-old songstress began sharing her postpartum fitness routine with fans back in August 2020. At the time, she posed in a white swimsuit on Instagram while encouraging other mothers to stay on top of their health.

